PTC India Financial Services standalone net profit rises 33.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.64% to Rs 158.07 crore

Net profit of PTC India Financial Services rose 33.31% to Rs 67.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 50.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 22.64% to Rs 158.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 204.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.158.07204.32101.4484.1982.2969.2780.6767.4967.1550.37

