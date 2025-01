Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 17.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.55% to Rs 57.22 crore

Net profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India declined 17.98% to Rs 22.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.55% to Rs 57.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 63.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.57.2263.9781.9596.7327.7036.3627.5336.0922.6327.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News