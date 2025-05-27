Bajaj Healthcare reports turnaround Q4 numbers

Bajaj Healthcare reported standalone net profit of Rs 11.18 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 29.92 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 15.36% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 154.47 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 11.72 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 35.15 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total expenses increased by 19.17% YoY to Rs 156.32 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed was Rs 100.49 crore (up 98.47% YoY), while employee expenses stood at Rs 15.71 crore (up 47.92% YoY) and finance costs came in at Rs 6.08 crore (up 1.16% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 39.50 crore in FY25, as against a net loss of Rs 83.79 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 14.61% YoY to Rs 542.60 crore in FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

Bajaj Healthcare manufactures APIs and branded and generic formulations. It has five API manufacturing plants, located in Tarapur, Maharashtra, and Vadodara, Gujarat; one manufacturing plant of finished formulations in Vadodara, Gujarat; and one manufacturing plant of intermediates in Tarapur, Maharashtra.

The counter tumbled 7.75% to Rs 555.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News