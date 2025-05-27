Benchmarks trade with major losses; auto shares in pressure

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 833.96 points or 1.01% to 81,342.49. The Nifty 50 index tanked 242.75 points or 0.97% to 24,759.45.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.28% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.01%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,342 shares rose and 1,850 shares fell. A total of 149 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Borana Weaves was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 255.10 at 10:19 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 18.10% compared with the issue price of Rs 216.
The scrip was listed at Rs 243.00, exhibiting a premium of 12.5% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 255.10 and a low of 243 On the BSE, over 1.92 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Earnings Today:
Life Insurance Corporation of India (down 0.58/%), Bharat Dynamics (up 3.53%), Bosch (down 0.25%), DCX Systems (up 1.77%), Dynamatic Technologies (down 0.24%), EID Parry India (down 0.94%), Entero Healthcare Solutions (up 0.01%), Esab India (down 0.42%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (up 0.06%), Gateway Distriparks (down 1.01%), Goodyear India (up 0.06%), Hindustan Copper (up 0.57%), ITI (up 9.02%), JK Lakshmi Cement (up 0.87%), Medplus Health Services (down 1.98%), Minda Corporation (up 1.62%), Info Edge (India) (up 0.04%), NMDC (up 1.39%), V2 Retail (up 1.52%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Oil & Gas index fell 0.94% to 11,419.55. The index rose 0.35% in the previous two consecutive trading sessions.
Mahanagar Gas (down 1.53%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.44%), Gujarat State Petronet (down 1.32%), Indraprastha Gas (down 1.31%) and Petronet LNG (down 1.26%) were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Industries (down 1.21%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 1.09%), GAIL (India) (down 0.98%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 0.94%) and Adani Total Gas (down 0.71%) tumbled.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Orchid Pharma tumbled 4.47% after the company reported a 32.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.29 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 32.96 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales increased 9.4% YoY to Rs 237.48 crore in Q4 FY25.
Awfis Space Solutions rose 0.17%. The companys consolidated net profit soared 713.8% to Rs 11.23 crore on 46.2% increase in net sales to Rs 339.69 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Olectra Greentech tanked 5.56%. The company reported a 53.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 21 crore on 55.4% rise in net sales to Rs 448.92 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
KEC International rallied 6.71% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 76.7% to Rs 268.20 crore on 11.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,872.12 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
