PTC Industries Ltd has added 21.79% over last one month compared to 3.83% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 3.38% drop in the SENSEX

PTC Industries Ltd fell 2.07% today to trade at Rs 23200.85. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.63% to quote at 77053.37. The index is down 3.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd decreased 1.98% and Hitachi Energy India Ltd lost 1.75% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 9.9 % over last one year compared to the 7.85% fall in benchmark SENSEX.