Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC Industries receives design and development order from DRDO

PTC Industries receives design and development order from DRDO

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

For Titanium Cradle for the 105mm Indian Light Weight Tank

PTC Industries has received a design and development order from the Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), for a Titanium Cradle for the 105mm Indian Light Weight Tank.

This is an important milestone as it marks PTC's first order where the Company will be responsible not only for manufacturing, but also for designing and developing the component to be fit for purpose, moving beyond conventional build-to print manufacturing.

The Titanium Cradle supports the main gun barrel and breech, provides attachment points for the recoil mechanism and recuperator, and transfers firing and recoil forces safely to the turret structure.

The order opens a new area of opportunity for PTC in the design and manufacture of lightweight Titanium components for Indian tanks, artillery systems and other mobility-driven defence platforms.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 206.67% in the June 2026 quarter

PVR INOX rises after turning profitable in Q1; reports net cash position

Nifty trades below 23,850; European mrkt decline

PVR Inox reports consolidated net profit of Rs 56.50 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Suraj consolidated net profit rises 31.02% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story