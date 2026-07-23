PTC Industries receives design and development order from DRDO

For Titanium Cradle for the 105mm Indian Light Weight Tank

PTC Industries has received a design and development order from the Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), for a Titanium Cradle for the 105mm Indian Light Weight Tank.

This is an important milestone as it marks PTC's first order where the Company will be responsible not only for manufacturing, but also for designing and developing the component to be fit for purpose, moving beyond conventional build-to print manufacturing.

The Titanium Cradle supports the main gun barrel and breech, provides attachment points for the recoil mechanism and recuperator, and transfers firing and recoil forces safely to the turret structure.