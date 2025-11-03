Resonance Specialities standalone net profit declines 8.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.21% to Rs 21.53 crore

Net profit of Resonance Specialities declined 8.29% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.21% to Rs 21.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.21.5318.0611.0113.012.662.582.332.091.661.81

