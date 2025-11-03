Smiths & Founders (India) standalone net profit declines 36.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.23% to Rs 3.82 crore

Net profit of Smiths & Founders (India) declined 36.11% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.23% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.823.6310.9912.120.420.420.350.360.230.36

