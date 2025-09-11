Punjab National Bank gains for fifth session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 107.81, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.84% in last one year as compared to a 1.53% slide in NIFTY and a 5.61% slide in the Nifty Bank.

Punjab National Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 107.81, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 25000.8. The Sensex is at 81517.52, up 0.11%. Punjab National Bank has gained around 1.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has gained around 0.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54536, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 110.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91.16 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 108.4, up 1.56% on the day. Punjab National Bank is down 0.84% in last one year as compared to a 1.53% slide in NIFTY and a 5.61% slide in the Nifty Bank index.