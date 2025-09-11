Highway Infra secures two toll collection contracts from NHAI worth over Rs 88-cr

Highway Infrastructure has announced the signing of two contract agreements with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), totaling over Rs 88 crore in value.

The agreements, both signed on 10 September 2025, involve toll fee collection and maintenance of public facilities along two key highway corridors in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The first project pertains to the operation and user fee collection for a 4-lane Greenfield Expressway spur connecting the Delhi-Vadodara Greenfield Expressway near Bandikui to Jaipur in the state of Rajasthan. Awarded under the Hybrid Annuity Model, the contract also includes upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including recouping of consumable items. The total value of this project stands at Rs 18.96 crore and is scheduled to be executed within 90 days.

The second contract involves toll fee collection at the Muzaina Hetim fee plaza located at Km 361.902 on the GorakhpurKasiaUP/Bihar Border section of National Highway-28 in Uttar Pradesh. Similar to the first project, this agreement includes maintenance of nearby toilet facilities along with consumables replenishment. This project carries a significantly higher value of Rs 69.77 crore and is expected to be executed over a period of 365 days. In its official statement, the company clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group or related entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It further confirmed that both transactions do not fall under the category of related party transactions as defined by applicable regulatory norms.

Highway Infrastructure (HIL) is a Madhya Pradesh-based infrastructure development and management company. Its core operations span toll collection, EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) infrastructure projects, and real estate development. The firm has completed 27 tollway projects and currently operates four, deploying advanced ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) and ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) technologies. The EPC division has delivered over 66 projects across roads, bridges, and irrigation works under government schemes such as PMAY and PMGSY. In real estate, HIL is expanding its footprint in Indore with residential and integrated township projects. For FY25, toll collection contributed over 77% of the companys revenue, followed by EPC and real estate. As of 31 May 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 666.31 crore.