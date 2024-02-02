Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 62.15, up 14.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 118.45% in last one year as compared to a 22.58% gain in NIFTY and a 70.45% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has added around 14.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6466.45, up 2.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 324.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.28 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

