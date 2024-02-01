Total Operating Income rise 18.20% to Rs 2491.03 croreNet profit of Punjab & Sind Bank declined 69.37% to Rs 114.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 373.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 18.20% to Rs 2491.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2107.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income2491.032107.44 18 OPM %63.0681.45 -PBDT180.70551.79 -67 PBT180.70551.79 -67 NP114.31373.24 -69
