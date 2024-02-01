Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit declines 69.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank standalone net profit declines 69.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Total Operating Income rise 18.20% to Rs 2491.03 crore

Net profit of Punjab & Sind Bank declined 69.37% to Rs 114.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 373.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 18.20% to Rs 2491.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2107.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income2491.032107.44 18 OPM %63.0681.45 -PBDT180.70551.79 -67 PBT180.70551.79 -67 NP114.31373.24 -69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Hampton Sky Realty standalone net profit declines 6.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the December 2023 quarter

HSBC India Unveils its Largest Branch in the Country; All-star 3-day Event Held for the Grand Opening

BigBloc Construction Ltd reports Total Income of Rs. 59.12 crore in Q2FY24, growth of 21.8 per cent Y-o-Y

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Wins The Prestigious National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2023, In The Corporate Office Sector

Capital Goods shares fall

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Tourism stocks jumps after FM announces to promote tourism projects on island

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story