ATV Projects India standalone net profit rises 25.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.05% to Rs 15.26 crore

Net profit of ATV Projects India rose 25.63% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.05% to Rs 15.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.15.2619.8314.559.382.271.872.001.582.011.60

