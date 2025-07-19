Reliance Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 44.68 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.35% to Rs 1885.58 crore

Net profit of Reliance Power reported to Rs 44.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 97.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.35% to Rs 1885.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1992.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1885.581992.2329.9732.66278.90176.9772.30-73.3344.68-97.85

