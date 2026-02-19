Puravankara launches premium residential project in Bengaluru

Puravankara announced the launch of Purva Silversky, a premium residential development in Hebbagodi, Electronic City, off Hosur Road, Bengaluru.

Spread across approximately 6.99 acres, the project comprises 356 exclusive residences across three iconic 32-storey towers. The project Purva Silversky boasts nearly 88% open-to-sky spaces. It is positioned as a low-density development with just four residences per floor, offering enhanced privacy, openness, and elevated living.

Strategically located in one of Bengaluru's most established technology corridors, Purva Silversky enjoys excellent connectivity to major IT hubs, corporate parks, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and retail destinations. The project is located just about 900 metres from the Huskur Metro Station, ensuring seamless access to key parts of the city and proximity to over 15 IT parks within a 10-minute radius.