PVR Inox Ltd slips for fifth straight session

PVR Inox Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1091.4, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 25806.35. The Sensex is at 84242.43, down 0.28%.PVR Inox Ltd has lost around 0.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1479.2, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86836 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.87 lakh shares in last one month.