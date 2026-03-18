PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1020.4, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.36% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% fall in NIFTY and a 10.22% fall in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Inox Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1020.4, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 23785.75. The Sensex is at 76784.54, up 0.94%. PVR Inox Ltd has dropped around 0.31% in last one month.