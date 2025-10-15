PVR INOX opens All-Laser 4-screen multiplex in Siliguri

PVR INOX announced the opening of All-Laser 4-screen multiplex at ML Acropolis Mall in Siliguri developed under the company's successful FOCO (Franchise Owned, Company Operated) model.

The cinema is equipped with 4K Laser Projection in one auditorium and 2K Laser Projection in three others, two auditoriums are equipped with Dolby Atmos, while the remaining two feature Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound. Next-Gen 3D technology brings unparalleled depth and realism to every frame, enhancing the overall cinematic experience.

With this launch, PVR INOX now operates the largest multiplex network with 1,761 screens at 354 properties in 111 cities (India and Sri Lanka).