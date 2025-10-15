Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grasim Industries commences paint production at Kharagpur unit

Grasim Industries commences paint production at Kharagpur unit

Image
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Grasim Industries has commenced commercial production at its paint plant located at Kharagpur on 15 October 2025.

With this, the company has commenced commercial production at all six greenfield plants and the installed capacity of decorative paints sold under the brand 'Birla Opus' has reached to 1,332 Million Litres Per Annum (MLPA).

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

