Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's service sector growth accelerates amid firm trend in new orders

India's service sector growth accelerates amid firm trend in new orders

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's service sector growth hit 10-month high in June amid faster rises in output and new orders, final data compiled by S&P Global showed today. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI rose to 60.4 in June from 58.8 in May. The flash score was 60.7. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion. Data showed that both output and new orders grew at the fastest rates since August last year, supported by another strong expansion in international sales and job creation. Export demand particularly improved from the Asian, Middle Eastern, and US markets. Indian service sector companies faced a mild intensification of capacity pressures in June as outstanding business volumes rose faster compared to the previous month. The composite output index jumped to 61.0 in June from 59.3 in May, indicating the fastest rate of expansion in the Indian private sector in fourteen months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yen under pressure as trump threatens tariffs on Japan

BSE SME Valencia India sees chilly check-in on debut

Shakti Pumps India launches QIP with floor price of Rs 965.96/share

NBCC inks MoU with NFDC for redevelopment project under I&B Ministry

NSE SME Moving Media Entertainment makes a starry market debut

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story