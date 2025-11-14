Quest Laboratories standalone net profit declines 33.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.39% to Rs 25.62 crore

Net profit of Quest Laboratories declined 33.66% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.39% to Rs 25.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.6227.3713.2332.154.239.114.028.974.026.06

