Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index falls 2.02%

Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Nifty Auto index ended down 2.02% at 25302.8 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd shed 6.61%, Exide Industries Ltd dropped 1.90% and Apollo Tyres Ltd fell 1.69%. The Nifty Auto index has soared 62.00% over last one year compared to the 25.13% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.76% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.61% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.45% to close at 24324.45 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.53% to close at 79924.77 today.

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

