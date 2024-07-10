Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index falls 2.02%

Nifty Auto index ended down 2.02% at 25302.8 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd shed 6.61%, Exide Industries Ltd dropped 1.90% and Apollo Tyres Ltd fell 1.69%. The Nifty Auto index has soared 62.00% over last one year compared to the 25.13% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.76% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.61% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.45% to close at 24324.45 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.53% to close at 79924.77 today.

