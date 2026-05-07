Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 1.93%
Nifty Auto index ended up 1.93% at 27339.95 today. The index has gained 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bharat Forge Ltd rose 6.36%, Exide Industries Ltd added 3.63% and Bosch Ltd jumped 3.41%. The Nifty Auto index has soared 18.00% over last one year compared to the 0.36% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 0.82% and Nifty IT index has dropped 0.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.02% to close at 24326.65 while the SENSEX has slid 0.15% to close at 77844.52 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks end flat amid sensex expiry volatility; Nifty settles below 24,350 mark

Diffusion Engineers secures Rs 11 crore domestic order

EUR/USD edges up near 1.1800 mark as German factory orders surge

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions consolidated net profit rises 8.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit rises 63.35% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 07 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story