Nifty Auto index ended up 1.93% at 27339.95 today. The index has gained 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bharat Forge Ltd rose 6.36%, Exide Industries Ltd added 3.63% and Bosch Ltd jumped 3.41%. The Nifty Auto index has soared 18.00% over last one year compared to the 0.36% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 0.82% and Nifty IT index has dropped 0.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.02% to close at 24326.65 while the SENSEX has slid 0.15% to close at 77844.52 today.

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