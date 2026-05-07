Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diffusion Engineers secures Rs 11 crore domestic order

Diffusion Engineers has received a domestic order worth approximately Rs 10.63 crore for the supply of roller assemblies and retrofitting of shafts.

The order has been awarded by a domestic client and involves supply and related engineering services. The execution period for the contract is around 8 months.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group or group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. It further stated that the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

Diffusion Engineers are engaged in the business of manufacturing welding consumables, wear plates and wear parts and heavy engineering machinery for core industries.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 70.8% to Rs 12.06 crore on a 27.3% jump in net sales to Rs 100.82 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Shares of Diffusion Engineers rose 2.37% to close at Rs 315.55 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

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