Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.02%

Nifty Media index ended up 1.02% at 1627.45 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd jumped 4.27%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose 2.04% and D B Corp Ltd added 1.85%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 22.00% over last one year compared to the 0.35% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 0.98% and Nifty Energy index increased 0.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.13% to close at 25005.5 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.15% to close at 81548.73 today.

