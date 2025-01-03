Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.70%

Nifty Media index ended up 1.70% at 1861.75 today. The index has lost 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd jumped 15.23%, Tips Music Ltd rose 3.97% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd added 2.05%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 24.00% over last one year compared to the 10.83% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 1.41% and Nifty Pharma index has slid 1.23% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.76% to close at 24004.75 while the SENSEX has declined 0.90% to close at 79223.11 today.

