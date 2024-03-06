Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.54%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.54%

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Nifty Media index closed down 2.54% at 1939.05 today. The index has lost 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, D B Corp Ltd dropped 4.99%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slipped 4.99% and Nazara Technologies Ltd fell 4.39%. The Nifty Media index has increased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 26.89% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 1.34% and Nifty Private Bank index added 0.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.53% to close at 22474.05 while the SENSEX increased 0.55% to close at 74085.99 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 1.17%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 3.46%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.11%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.62%, NIFTY climbs 1.62%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 4.46%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 2.27%

Subex inks deal with leading telecom operator in Southeast Asia

MIC Electronics wins work-order oof Rs 1.76 cr

Nifty March futures trade at premium

V-Guard arm starts commercial production of kitchen appliances

Indices end at new peak; Nifty settles above 22,450; Sensex breaches 74K

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story