Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 1.41%

Nifty Metal index closed up 1.41% at 10426.8 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd gained 3.26%, Adani Enterprises Ltd added 2.38% and Jindal Steel Ltd jumped 2.33%. The Nifty Metal index is up 11.00% over last one year compared to the 5.34% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Infrastructure index is down 1.00% and Nifty PSU Bank index gained 0.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.07% to close at 25492.3 while the SENSEX is down 0.11% to close at 83216.28 today.

