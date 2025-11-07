Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 1.41%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 1.41%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Metal index closed up 1.41% at 10426.8 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd gained 3.26%, Adani Enterprises Ltd added 2.38% and Jindal Steel Ltd jumped 2.33%. The Nifty Metal index is up 11.00% over last one year compared to the 5.34% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Infrastructure index is down 1.00% and Nifty PSU Bank index gained 0.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.07% to close at 25492.3 while the SENSEX is down 0.11% to close at 83216.28 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japan's Nikkei down 1.19%

Asian stocks decline, China benchmark down 0.25%

INR pares intraday loses to edge lower

Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 28.33% in the September 2025 quarter

GTN Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story