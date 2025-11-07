Japan's Nikkei down 1.19%

Japanese markets retreated as heavyweight tech stocks tracked an overnight decline on Wall Street. The Nikkei average fell 1.19 percent to 50,276.37, taking its weekly loss to 4.1 percent - the biggest weekly drop since April. The broader Topix index settled 0.44 percent lower at 3,298.85.

Tech stocks like SoftBank and Advantest lost 6-7 percent while Recruit Holdings soared 16.1 percent and Nissan Motor surged 4.3 percent after declaring their financial results.

