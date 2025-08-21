Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 0.95%

Nifty Pharma index closed up 0.95% at 22177.7 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mankind Pharma Ltd gained 3.73%, Cipla Ltd jumped 3.02% and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd added 2.51%. The Nifty Pharma index is down 2.00% over last one year compared to the 1.27% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index is down 0.64% and Nifty Energy index has slid 0.48% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.13% to close at 25083.75 while the SENSEX added 0.17% to close at 82000.71 today.

