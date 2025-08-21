Stablecoins have the potential to maintain and extend the role of US dollar internationally says Fed's Waller

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller has noted that stablecoins can reinforce US dollar dominance. He stated that the original use of stablecoins was to facilitate crypto trading. Crypto-asset prices can be volatile and as with any financial market, there is a need for traders to move out of relatively risky positions into safer ones with a stable asset price. As the stablecoin market matured, firms found that the properties of stablecoins using distributed ledger technology including 24/7 availability, fast transferability, and their freely circulating nature could be attractive for other use cases as well. That includes providing a means to access and hold U.S. dollars, particularly in countries with high inflation or without easy or affordable access to dollar cash or banking services. In fact, stablecoins have the potential to maintain and extend the role of the dollar internationally. Stablecoins also have the potential to improve retail and cross-border payments.

