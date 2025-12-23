Shakti Pumps receives order of Rs 356.77 cr from MSEDCL

Shakti Pumps (India) announced another significant addition to its order book today with the receipt of a Letter of Empanelment/Letter of Award for 12,883 Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana / PM KUSUM B. This order, valued at Rs. 356.77 crore, marks the latest in a series of wins that have collectively added nearly Rs. 900 crore in new orders over the past 15 days, reinforcing the Company's leadership in the solar pumps industry.

These consecutive order inflows, including LOE from MSEDCL for 16,025 SPWPS valued at Rs. 443.78 Crores along with smaller orders from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and other states, underscore strong demand visibility and a healthy pipeline of opportunities. The Company's execution capabilities were further validated by its role as the leading contributor in Maharashtra's Guinness World Record attempt, installing 8,846 SPWPS in a single month as part of the state's achievement of 45,911 solar water pump installations, one of the fastest and largest renewable irrigation rollouts globally.