Shakti Pumps receives order of Rs 356.77 cr from MSEDCL

Shakti Pumps (India) announced another significant addition to its order book today with the receipt of a Letter of Empanelment/Letter of Award for 12,883 Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana / PM KUSUM B. This order, valued at Rs. 356.77 crore, marks the latest in a series of wins that have collectively added nearly Rs. 900 crore in new orders over the past 15 days, reinforcing the Company's leadership in the solar pumps industry.
These consecutive order inflows, including LOE from MSEDCL for 16,025 SPWPS valued at Rs. 443.78 Crores along with smaller orders from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and other states, underscore strong demand visibility and a healthy pipeline of opportunities. The Company's execution capabilities were further validated by its role as the leading contributor in Maharashtra's Guinness World Record attempt, installing 8,846 SPWPS in a single month as part of the state's achievement of 45,911 solar water pump installations, one of the fastest and largest renewable irrigation rollouts globally.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app