Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps receives order of Rs 356.77 cr from MSEDCL

Shakti Pumps receives order of Rs 356.77 cr from MSEDCL

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Shakti Pumps (India) announced another significant addition to its order book today with the receipt of a Letter of Empanelment/Letter of Award for 12,883 Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana / PM KUSUM B. This order, valued at Rs. 356.77 crore, marks the latest in a series of wins that have collectively added nearly Rs. 900 crore in new orders over the past 15 days, reinforcing the Company's leadership in the solar pumps industry.

These consecutive order inflows, including LOE from MSEDCL for 16,025 SPWPS valued at Rs. 443.78 Crores along with smaller orders from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and other states, underscore strong demand visibility and a healthy pipeline of opportunities. The Company's execution capabilities were further validated by its role as the leading contributor in Maharashtra's Guinness World Record attempt, installing 8,846 SPWPS in a single month as part of the state's achievement of 45,911 solar water pump installations, one of the fastest and largest renewable irrigation rollouts globally.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pokarna announces cessation of director

Finkurve Financial Services board to consider fund raising via NCDs

Barometers end sideways; media shares rally

Asian markets extend gains

Gift Nifty suggests green opening for equities; China keeps key loan rates unchanged

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story