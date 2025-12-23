Nifty December futures trade at premium

India VIX tumbled 3.07% to 9.38.

The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures closed at 26,202.10, a premium of 24.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,177.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index advanced 4.75 points or 0.02% to 26,177.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 3.07% to 9.38.

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

