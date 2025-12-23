Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Belrise Industries jumps after strategic defence agreement with Plasan Sasa

Belrise Industries jumps after strategic defence agreement with Plasan Sasa

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Belrise Industries Limited surged 6.59% to Rs 169.10 after the company announced a strategic agreement with Israel-based Plasan Sasa.

In a regulatory filing, Belrise said it entered into an exclusive teaming and strategic agreement with Plasan Sasa on 18 December 2025. The agreement is valid for three years and will be subject to annual performance reviews based on mutually agreed key performance indicators.

Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly identify and pursue defence-related business opportunities in India. These include tenders issued by the Ministry of Defence, public sector undertakings, paramilitary forces and other government authorities.

Plasan Sasa is a global provider of survivability and armour solutions for military vehicles and personnel, with its protection systems deployed across multiple international defence markets.

The partnership will focus on technical development, process collaboration and capability building. Belrise aims to become a key supplier of sub-systems and systems within Plasans global supply chain. The collaboration also seeks to expand Plasans footprint in India, including joint participation in opportunities linked to the ATEMM platform, subject to regulatory approvals.

ATEMM, or All-Terrain Electric Mission Module, is a self-propelled electric platform designed for military applications. The companies plan to adapt the platform to meet the requirements of the Indian armed forces.

Belrise said the agreement was entered into in the ordinary course of business and is expected to support its long-term strategic and technological objectives. The company added that the partnership aligns with the government's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives through localisation and potential technology transfer.

Belrise Industries is an automotive systems manufacturer with a diversified portfolio that includes safety-critical chassis components and advanced engineering solutions. The company operates 20 manufacturing facilities across India.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 81.57% to Rs 132.98 crore on 13.77% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,353.54 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ambuja, Orient Cement climb after merger plan, ACC slips

Shakti Pumps gains after bagging Rs 357-cr order from MSEDCL for solar water pumps

Biocon arm secures global rights for Hulio from Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co

GMR Power rises after subsidiary refinances Rs 2,700 crore debt

RITES gains after winning $35.2 mn international locomotive contract

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story