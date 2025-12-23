Belrise Industries jumps after strategic defence agreement with Plasan Sasa

Belrise Industries Limited surged 6.59% to Rs 169.10 after the company announced a strategic agreement with Israel-based Plasan Sasa.

In a regulatory filing, Belrise said it entered into an exclusive teaming and strategic agreement with Plasan Sasa on 18 December 2025. The agreement is valid for three years and will be subject to annual performance reviews based on mutually agreed key performance indicators.

Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly identify and pursue defence-related business opportunities in India. These include tenders issued by the Ministry of Defence, public sector undertakings, paramilitary forces and other government authorities.

Plasan Sasa is a global provider of survivability and armour solutions for military vehicles and personnel, with its protection systems deployed across multiple international defence markets.

The partnership will focus on technical development, process collaboration and capability building. Belrise aims to become a key supplier of sub-systems and systems within Plasans global supply chain. The collaboration also seeks to expand Plasans footprint in India, including joint participation in opportunities linked to the ATEMM platform, subject to regulatory approvals. ATEMM, or All-Terrain Electric Mission Module, is a self-propelled electric platform designed for military applications. The companies plan to adapt the platform to meet the requirements of the Indian armed forces. Belrise said the agreement was entered into in the ordinary course of business and is expected to support its long-term strategic and technological objectives. The company added that the partnership aligns with the government's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives through localisation and potential technology transfer.