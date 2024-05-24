Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 1.21%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 1.21%

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty PSE index closed up 1.21% at 10825.9 today. The index has gained 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Power Finance Corporation Ltd added 5.22%, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd gained 4.38% and REC Ltd jumped 3.11%. The Nifty PSE index has soared 125.00% over last one year compared to the 25.30% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 1.04% and Nifty FMCG index is down 0.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.05% to close at 22957.1 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.01% to close at 75410.39 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 2.38%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 3.51%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 1.76%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index registers a drop of 6.65%, NIFTY Crashes 1.51%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index registers a drop of 3.41%, NIFTY Crashes 1.55%

RKEC Projects consolidated net profit rises 2519.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.12% in the March 2024 quarter

TV Vision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sun TV Network consolidated net profit rises 9.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Trinity League India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story