Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 1.30%

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty PSE index ended up 1.30% at 8169.05 today. The index has lost 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, REC Ltd jumped 4.86%, Bharat Electronics Ltd rose 4.52% and Power Finance Corporation Ltd gained 4.23%. The Nifty PSE index has decreased 13.00% over last one year compared to the 1.16% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.26% and Nifty Metal index gained 1.18% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.02% to close at 22119.3 while the SENSEX has declined 0.15% to close at 73085.94 today.

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

