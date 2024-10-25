Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index registers a drop of 2.58%

Nifty PSE index closed down 2.58% at 9978.9 today. The index has lost 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd dropped 7.99%, Oil India Ltd slipped 4.88% and Steel Authority of India Ltd shed 4.82%. The Nifty PSE index has increased 74.00% over last one year compared to the 28.23% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 2.42% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 2.27% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.90% to close at 24180.8 while the SENSEX has slid 0.83% to close at 79402.29 today.

