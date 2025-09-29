Nifty September futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX declined 1.68% to 11.23.

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 24,695, a premium of 60.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,634.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 19.80 points or 0.08% to 24,634.90.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.

