China benchmark jumps 0.90%

Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday as in-line U.S. inflation data reinforced Fed rate cut hopes and a rebound in Chinese industrial profits suggested the world's second-largest economy is stabilizing amid robust policy measures.

China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.90 percent to 3,862.53 as data showed industrial profits in China returned to growth in August, rising an annual 20.4 percent after a 1.5 percent decline in July.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 1.89 percent to 26,622.88 ahead of China factory activity data due on Tuesday and the upcoming eight-day Golden Week holiday in China.

