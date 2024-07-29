Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 2.25%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 2.25% at 7434.5 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank added 5.88%, Bank of India jumped 4.83% and Union Bank of India gained 3.00%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 61.00% over last one year compared to the 26.42% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index added 1.80% and Nifty Realty index increased 1.43% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.01% to close at 24836.1 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.03% to close at 81355.84 today.

