Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit rises 161.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Net profit of Sarla Performance Fibers rose 161.79% to Rs 16.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.86% to Rs 110.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 85.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales110.7885.31 30 OPM %17.5614.55 -PBDT28.4117.15 66 PBT22.379.20 143 NP16.656.36 162

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

