Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit rises 161.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sarla Performance Fibers rose 161.79% to Rs 16.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.86% to Rs 110.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 85.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.110.7885.3117.5614.5528.4117.1522.379.2016.656.36

