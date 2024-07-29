KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.59% to Rs 2060.50 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 23.78% to Rs 150.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 121.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.59% to Rs 2060.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1782.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2060.501782.5710.4110.00218.25177.65202.75163.00150.25121.38

