KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 15.59% to Rs 2060.50 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 23.78% to Rs 150.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 121.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.59% to Rs 2060.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1782.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2060.501782.57 16 OPM %10.4110.00 -PBDT218.25177.65 23 PBT202.75163.00 24 NP150.25121.38 24

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

