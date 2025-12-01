Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 1.02%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 1.02%

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 1.02% at 893.9 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, SignatureGlobal India Ltd rose 1.75%, Lodha Developers Ltd slipped 1.74% and Oberoi Realty Ltd fell 1.72%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 12.00% over last one year compared to the 8.47% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index gained 0.79% and Nifty Metal index added 0.58% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.10% to close at 26175.75 while the SENSEX has slid 0.08% to close at 85641.9 today.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

