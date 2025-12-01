Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Granules inaugurates two new Centres of Excellence at IIT Hyderabad

Granules inaugurates two new Centres of Excellence at IIT Hyderabad

Image
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Granules India inaugurated two advanced Centres of Excellence at the Technology Research Park of IIT Hyderabad: the Ascelis Center of Excellence for Peptide Development and Characterization and the Granules Center of Excellence for Particle Engineering.

Ascelis Center of Excellence for Peptide Development and Characterization, established under Ascelis Peptides, the CDMO arm of Granules, this Centre will drive the development of cosmetic, therapeutic, and pharmaceutical peptides. It is Ascelis' first development and characterization facility in India and is equipped for primary, secondary, and tertiary structure characterization. The Center brings advanced analytical and process development capabilities in-house and will work in collaboration with our Swiss-based R&D facility Senn Chemicals, strengthening the group's integrated global peptide offering and reducing reliance on external partners.

Granules Center of Excellence for Particle Engineering, This Centre will advance polymorph research, material science, and novel drug delivery systems, including amorphous solid dispersions. It replaces earlier external and ad-hoc development with a dedicated research platform that enables first-to-file opportunities, enhances formulation performance, and supports the creation of proprietary technologies for regulated markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices decline for 2nd day; Nifty ends below 26,200 level

British Pound net speculative shorts rise

Maruti Suzuki gains after reporting 26% YoY sales growth in November 2025

Government approves Rs 305 crore Tex-RAMPS scheme to promote research and innovation in the textiles sector

Uno Minda allots 1.99 lakh equity shares under ESOS

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story