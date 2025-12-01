Granules inaugurates two new Centres of Excellence at IIT Hyderabad

Granules India inaugurated two advanced Centres of Excellence at the Technology Research Park of IIT Hyderabad: the Ascelis Center of Excellence for Peptide Development and Characterization and the Granules Center of Excellence for Particle Engineering.
Ascelis Center of Excellence for Peptide Development and Characterization, established under Ascelis Peptides, the CDMO arm of Granules, this Centre will drive the development of cosmetic, therapeutic, and pharmaceutical peptides. It is Ascelis' first development and characterization facility in India and is equipped for primary, secondary, and tertiary structure characterization. The Center brings advanced analytical and process development capabilities in-house and will work in collaboration with our Swiss-based R&D facility Senn Chemicals, strengthening the group's integrated global peptide offering and reducing reliance on external partners.
Granules Center of Excellence for Particle Engineering, This Centre will advance polymorph research, material science, and novel drug delivery systems, including amorphous solid dispersions. It replaces earlier external and ad-hoc development with a dedicated research platform that enables first-to-file opportunities, enhances formulation performance, and supports the creation of proprietary technologies for regulated markets.
