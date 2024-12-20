Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 3.91%, NIFTY Crashes 1.52%

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 3.91% at 1060.09997558594 today. The index has added 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd dropped 5.12%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd slipped 5.08% and Phoenix Mills Ltd shed 4.89%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 42.00% over last one year compared to the 10.97% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 2.65% and Nifty IT index has slid 2.63% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.52% to close at 23587.5 while the SENSEX has slid 1.49% to close at 78041.59 today.

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

