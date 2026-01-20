V R Films & Studios reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.87% to Rs 3.59 croreNet profit of V R Films & Studios reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.87% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.593.49 3 OPM %22.56-6.30 -PBDT0.69-0.33 LP PBT0.42-0.57 LP NP0.22-0.56 LP
