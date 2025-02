R K Swamy consolidated net profit declines 35.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.45% to Rs 76.79 crore

Net profit of R K Swamy declined 35.41% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.45% to Rs 76.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 72.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.76.7972.147.7516.197.9911.384.287.623.635.62

