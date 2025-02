Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 23.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.61% to Rs 26554.51 crore

Net profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 23.30% to Rs 5828.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4727.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.61% to Rs 26554.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23372.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.26554.5123372.9199.2997.479830.877975.139816.307961.325828.794727.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News