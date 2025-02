Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 14.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.78% to Rs 6957.31 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 14.15% to Rs 1439.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1261.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.78% to Rs 6957.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6061.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6957.316061.2824.1823.682319.261901.602042.181689.431439.831261.40

