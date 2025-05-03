Nitco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.37% to Rs 93.19 crore

Net Loss of Nitco reported to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 54.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.37% to Rs 93.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 741.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 162.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.11% to Rs 312.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 322.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

93.1971.48312.92322.97-6.60-30.20-11.10-13.270.65-46.21-91.57-133.54-2.90-53.47-279.35-162.70-2.85-54.94-741.15-162.97

